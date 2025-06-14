Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Reduces Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA cut its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 91.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 83,000 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in Lyft were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 282.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,623,227 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $111,240,000 after buying an additional 6,365,727 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 828.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,662,535 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $85,947,000 after buying an additional 5,945,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 8,025,099 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $103,524,000 after buying an additional 4,901,358 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at $49,599,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Lyft by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,775,478 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $87,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240,478 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lyft from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Bank of America downgraded Lyft from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

Lyft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $14.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.93 and a 1 year high of $19.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.61. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.33, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.22.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.19). Lyft had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 22,736 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $283,063.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 959,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,948,227.65. The trade was a 2.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John David Risher bought 6,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.29 per share, with a total value of $99,966.02. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,791,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,289,588.60. This trade represents a 0.06% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,732 shares of company stock valued at $347,159 in the last quarter. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lyft Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

