iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Sold by Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 97.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,294 shares during the quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWU. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 308,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 47,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 288.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 326,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,059,000 after acquiring an additional 242,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,311,000.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Down 0.9%

NYSEARCA EWU opened at $40.42 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.76 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.42 and a 200-day moving average of $36.68.

About iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.