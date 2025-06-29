TBH Global Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,686 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price target (up from $410.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Home Depot from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Gordon Haskett upped their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.77.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.3%

NYSE:HD opened at $368.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $363.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.53. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. This trade represents a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. The trade was a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

