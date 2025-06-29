Home Improvement Stocks To Watch Today – June 28th

Walmart, Home Depot, SouthState, Lowe’s Companies, Target, Fifth Third Bancorp, and Wayfair are the seven Home Improvement stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Home improvement stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that manufacture, supply or retail the materials, tools and services used in residential renovation, repair and maintenance. This sector spans home-center retailers, building-supply distributors, hardware manufacturers and specialty service providers. Investors often track these stocks to gauge trends in housing-market activity, consumer spending and DIY/home-renovation demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Home Improvement stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,424,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,041,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $777.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.24. Walmart has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $105.30.

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

NYSE HD traded up $4.86 on Friday, hitting $368.36. 5,502,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,431,611. The company has a market cap of $366.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $326.31 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $363.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $377.83.

SouthState (SSB)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $91.58. 16,145,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,799. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.77. SouthState has a 1-year low of $74.69 and a 1-year high of $114.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.56 and a 200-day moving average of $94.03.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Shares of LOW traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $223.66. 3,227,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,530,682. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $223.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.26. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $206.39 and a 1-year high of $287.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.38. The stock had a trading volume of 6,375,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,232,742. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.22. Target has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.40.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,833,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,578,688. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $49.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Wayfair (W)

Wayfair Inc. provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Shares of NYSE W traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.18. 4,504,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,802,641. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.14. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $58.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 2.94.

