Toy Stocks To Consider – June 28th

Walmart, Costco Wholesale, Take-Two Interactive Software, Kroger, and Target are the five Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Toy stocks are the publicly traded shares of companies whose core business is designing, manufacturing and marketing toys, games and related children’s entertainment products (for example, Hasbro or Mattel). Their market performance tends to be driven by seasonal buying patterns—especially around holidays—and the success of new product lines or licensing deals. Investors in toy stocks often focus on brand strength, innovation pipelines and retail distribution channels to gauge future growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.41. The company had a trading volume of 31,424,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,041,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $777.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.24. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of COST traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $985.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,128,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,406. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $793.00 and a 1-year high of $1,078.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,003.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $981.20. The company has a market cap of $436.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.88, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $241.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,576,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,195. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $135.24 and a fifty-two week high of $245.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.23.

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Shares of NYSE KR traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.40. 8,981,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,888,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Kroger has a twelve month low of $49.41 and a twelve month high of $74.11. The company has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.64.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

TGT stock traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.38. 6,375,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,232,742. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.81. Target has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.22.

