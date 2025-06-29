Aljian Capital Management LLC Sells 1,045 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Aljian Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,842 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Netflix makes up approximately 2.0% of Aljian Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Aljian Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $8,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,488,005 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,413,809,000 after acquiring an additional 171,712 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,887,090 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $18,617,081,000 after acquiring an additional 375,234 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,323,952 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,287,823,000 after acquiring an additional 175,596 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 109,524.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,239,576,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827,662 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $5,019,087,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Piper Sandler set a $1,150.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,126.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded shares of Netflix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,172.73.

In related news, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,138.00, for a total value of $339,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,972,180. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.72, for a total transaction of $2,397,393.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,402,068.52. This represents a 41.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,280 shares of company stock worth $210,599,866. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,323.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.53, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $587.04 and a 1-year high of $1,331.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,183.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,024.18.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 39.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

