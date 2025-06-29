Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Wealthstar Advisors LLC

Wealthstar Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,740,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,649 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $921,398,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,643,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,020,000 after acquiring an additional 243,681 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,013,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,651,000 after acquiring an additional 452,063 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $132.52 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.05 and a fifty-two week high of $135.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.59.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

