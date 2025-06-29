RBA Wealth Management LLC Buys 171 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,591 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 2.0% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Home Depot from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. KGI Securities raised Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upped their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.77.

NYSE HD opened at $368.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $366.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $326.31 and a one year high of $439.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.42%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

