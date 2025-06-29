iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $109.49 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The stock has a market cap of $79.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.89.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

