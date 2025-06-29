Financial Insights Inc. Sells 252 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Financial Insights Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,740,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,649 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $921,398,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,643,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,020,000 after acquiring an additional 243,681 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292,948 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,013,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,651,000 after acquiring an additional 452,063 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.3%

VYM opened at $132.52 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $112.05 and a 1-year high of $135.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.00 and a 200-day moving average of $128.59.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

