Hobbs Wealth Management LLC Sells 31 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hobbs Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. KGI Securities raised Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Home Depot from $393.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $445.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.77.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.3%

HD stock opened at $368.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $363.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.53. The company has a market cap of $366.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.31 and a twelve month high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. The business had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.42%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

