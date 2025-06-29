Strid Group LLC Has $4.61 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Strid Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Strid Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Strid Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Unique Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,171,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,070,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,327,000 after buying an additional 58,034 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $303.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $496.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $304.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.31.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

