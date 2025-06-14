Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Purchased by Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA boosted its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. National Bankshares raised Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

Teck Resources stock opened at $38.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 70.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.92. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $54.13.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 2.96%. Teck Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.0901 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.07%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

