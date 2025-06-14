Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Takes $605,000 Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, Atlantic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,181,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

VGT opened at $623.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $573.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $594.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.24. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $451.00 and a 12 month high of $648.76.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

