Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82, Zacks reports. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $392.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Oxford Industries updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.800-3.200 EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance to 1.050-1.250 EPS.

OXM stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.40. The stock had a trading volume of 45,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,953. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $41.59 and a twelve month high of $108.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.29 million, a P/E ratio of 47.81 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.02%.

In related news, Director Milford W. Mcguirt purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.70 per share, for a total transaction of $58,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,180 shares in the company, valued at $421,466. This trade represents a 16.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 311.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,213,000 after purchasing an additional 222,150 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 22.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 29,906 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Oxford Industries by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OXM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Oxford Industries from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

