iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 225,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,574 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.5% of RMR Wealth Builders’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $23,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $108.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.39. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

