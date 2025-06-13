City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Short Interest Update

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 276.3% from the May 15th total of 3,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

City Developments Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of CDEVY stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,120. City Developments has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $4.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average is $3.77.

City Developments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.0477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from City Developments’s previous dividend of $0.01.

About City Developments

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate company with a network spanning 112 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, shopping malls and integrated developments.

