F&V Capital Management LLC Sells 1,240 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

F&V Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 337,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Newmont comprises approximately 4.2% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $16,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,508,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 40,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Argus set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.68.

In other Newmont news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $106,923.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,790.36. The trade was a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $162,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,193,381.34. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,154 shares of company stock worth $381,539 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEM stock opened at $55.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.74 and a 200-day moving average of $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $36.86 and a 12 month high of $58.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.54. Newmont had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 22.42%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

