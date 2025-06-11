Frank H. Laukien Buys 2,608 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Stock

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) CEO Frank H. Laukien bought 2,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.36 per share, with a total value of $100,042.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 38,462,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,408,879.56. This represents a 0.01% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of BRKR opened at $40.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.16. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $34.10 and a twelve month high of $72.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.18 and a 200-day moving average of $48.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $801.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.83 million. Bruker had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Bruker’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

BRKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bruker from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bruker from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Bruker from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Bruker from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Bruker from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bruker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.22.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 81,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 8,745 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,093,000. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 11,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 6,008 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 366,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,285,000 after buying an additional 9,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

