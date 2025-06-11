Eric T. Mckissack Sells 728 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Stock

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) Director Eric T. Mckissack sold 728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.37, for a total value of $140,045.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,416.09. This trade represents a 23.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Trading Up 0.7%

Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $192.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 12 month low of $159.64 and a 12 month high of $217.60.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $96.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.33 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 12.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 17.6 EPS for the current year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Agricultural Mortgage

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGM. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1,589.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 356,001 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $70,114,000 after buying an additional 334,928 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,914,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 255,198 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,261,000 after buying an additional 28,215 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,667,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 244,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,856,000 after buying an additional 24,289 shares in the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Monday, May 12th.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

