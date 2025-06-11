Eric T. Mckissack Sells 728 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Stock

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) Director Eric T. Mckissack sold 728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.37, for a total value of $140,045.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,416.09. This trade represents a 23.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $192.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 12 month low of $159.64 and a 12 month high of $217.60.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $96.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.33 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 12.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 17.6 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGM. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1,589.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 356,001 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $70,114,000 after buying an additional 334,928 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,914,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 255,198 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,261,000 after buying an additional 28,215 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,667,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 244,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,856,000 after buying an additional 24,289 shares in the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Monday, May 12th.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.
