Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.14 and traded as low as $2.12. Opsens shares last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 36,000 shares traded.
Opsens Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.14.
Opsens Company Profile
Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for cardiovascular interventions. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The company provides advanced optical-based pressure guidewire (OptoWire), a guidewire used in the transcatheter aortic valve replacement procedure; and a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature to be used in a range of applications that can be integrated in other medical devices.
