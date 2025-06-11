iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Stake Reduced by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $256,146,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,111,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,358,000 after purchasing an additional 977,883 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 682.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 763,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,751,000 after purchasing an additional 665,749 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $90,236,000. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,972,000 after purchasing an additional 497,043 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $164.98 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $117.55 and a 1 year high of $167.30. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.06 and a 200-day moving average of $153.84.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.