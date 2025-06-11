Portside Wealth Group LLC Acquires 244 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,409 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,149,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $487.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $418.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $419.54. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $272.93 and a one year high of $553.09.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.09. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 10.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $471.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Sidoti upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $525.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FIX

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.82, for a total transaction of $4,054,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,535 shares in the company, valued at $13,448,468.70. The trade was a 23.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.66, for a total value of $6,474,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,488,536.36. This trade represents a 7.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,800 shares of company stock worth $18,696,795 in the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.