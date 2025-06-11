GCL Global (NASDAQ:GCL) Trading Up 0.4% – What’s Next?

GCL Global Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.46. Approximately 17,403 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,188,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

GCL Global Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.26.

Get GCL Global alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GCL Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GCL Global stock. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in GCL Global Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GCL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. GCL Global accounts for 0.1% of ATW Spac Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Institutional investors own 36.55% of the company’s stock.

About GCL Global

GCL Global Holdings Ltd. unites people through immersive games and entertainment experiences, enabling creators to deliver engaging content and fun gameplay experiences to gaming communities worldwide with a strategic focus on the rapidly expanding Asian gaming market.

Drawing on a deep understanding of gaming trends and market dynamics, GCL Group leverages its diverse portfolio of digital and physical content to bridge cultures and audiences by introducing Asian-developed IP to a global audience across consoles, PCs, and streaming platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GCL Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCL Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.