Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XT. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Up 0.8%

NASDAQ XT opened at $63.95 on Wednesday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a twelve month low of $49.01 and a twelve month high of $64.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.33 and its 200 day moving average is $60.12.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Company Profile

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.