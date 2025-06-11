Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.91 and traded as low as $18.12. Teucrium Corn Fund shares last traded at $18.27, with a volume of 25,671 shares.

Teucrium Corn Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teucrium Corn Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Teucrium Corn Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Teucrium Corn Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in Teucrium Corn Fund by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 14,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Teucrium Corn Fund by 117.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 14,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Teucrium Corn Fund by 215.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 25,590 shares in the last quarter.

About Teucrium Corn Fund

Teucrium Corn Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool that is a series of Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust), a Delaware statutory trust. It will issue common units representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in such Fund, called Shares. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of the shares net asset value reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for corn (Corn Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), including the second to expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%, the third-to-expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

