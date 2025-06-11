Western Asset High Income Fund II (NYSE:HIX) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.23 and traded as low as $4.22. Western Asset High Income Fund II shares last traded at $4.24, with a volume of 202,355 shares.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Stock Down 0.1%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.23.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Fund II

About Western Asset High Income Fund II

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 4,343.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,668,693 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,141 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 781,455 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 360,547 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 609,954 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 341,690 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth $896,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth $827,000.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

