Western Asset High Income Fund II (NYSE:HIX) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.23 and traded as low as $4.22. Western Asset High Income Fund II shares last traded at $4.24, with a volume of 202,355 shares.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.23.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.88%.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
