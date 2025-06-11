Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.18 and traded as low as $1.57. Galmed Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 189,157 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 4th.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.2%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.18. The company has a market cap of $2.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.51.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Galmed Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 3.97% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

