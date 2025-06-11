Exozymes (NASDAQ:EXOZ) Trading 3.9% Higher – Here’s Why

Exozymes Inc. (NASDAQ:EXOZ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.99 and last traded at $13.96. 1,355 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 17,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.44.

Exozymes Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.52.

Exozymes (NASDAQ:EXOZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter.

Exozymes Company Profile

eXoZymes, Inc is a development stage synthetic biochemical company. Its synthetic biology platform would enable the scalable exploration of many molecules and properties found in nature. The company was founded by Tyler Korman and Paul Opgenorth in April 2019 and is headquartered in Monrovia, NV.

