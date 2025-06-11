Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $11.04 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,517 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,672 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Baird R W lowered Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.92.

SBUX stock opened at $91.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.03. The company has a market cap of $103.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. The business had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

