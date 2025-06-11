Parisi Gray Wealth Management Purchases 2,387 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.3% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Capital & Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 5,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,088,000. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $268.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $746.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.08. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.88 and a fifty-two week high of $280.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $248.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total transaction of $308,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,127 shares in the company, valued at $12,130,438.84. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total value of $10,034,310.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,518,123.09. This represents a 68.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,722 shares of company stock worth $25,599,477. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. KGI Securities initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Sunday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

