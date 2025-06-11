Noah H. Glass Sells 10,152 Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) CEO Noah H. Glass sold 10,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $89,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,177.60. This represents a 3.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

OLO Trading Down 0.7%

OLO stock opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.84 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average of $7.29. Olo Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $9.78.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $80.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.47 million. OLO had a positive return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Olo Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on OLO. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen cut OLO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of OLO by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of OLO by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 59,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of OLO by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 121,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of OLO by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 42,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of OLO by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olo, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based, on-demand commerce platform for multi-location restaurant brands. It enables digital ordering and delivery. The company was founded by Noah H. Glass on June 1, 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

