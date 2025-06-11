Nextnrg (NASDAQ:NXXT) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Time to Sell?

Nextnrg, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.79 and last traded at $3.00. Approximately 36,489 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 60,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

Nextnrg Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of -0.59.

Nextnrg (NASDAQ:NXXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.27 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Nextnrg

About Nextnrg

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXXT. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nextnrg during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Nextnrg in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nextnrg in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. 10.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextNRG, Inc engages in the provision of fuel delivery services. It provides app-based interface customers with the ability to select the time and location of their fueling. It offers diesel, red diesel, and REC-90. The company was founded by Yehuda Levy and Michael D. Farkas on March 28, 2019 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

