Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) Trading Down 1.3% – Time to Sell?

Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.81. 415,186 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,009,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

Datavault AI Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80.

Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Datavault AI had a negative return on equity of 1,953.50% and a negative net margin of 2,345.48%. The firm had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Datavault AI Inc. will post -13.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Datavault AI Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Datavault AI stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Datavault AI Inc. ( NASDAQ:DVLT Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datavault AI Inc, a data sciences technology company, owns and operates data management and supercomputer platforms. It offers data technology and software solutions. The company was formerly known as WiSA Technologies, Inc and changed its name to Datavault AI Inc in February 2025. Datavault AI Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

