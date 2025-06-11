Corre Partners Management, Llc Purchases 5,572 Shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Stock

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISIGet Free Report) major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 5,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.05 per share, for a total transaction of $106,146.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,576,782 shares in the company, valued at $30,037,697.10. This trade represents a 0.35% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corre Partners Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, June 9th, Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 5,640 shares of Team stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.57 per share, for a total transaction of $104,734.80.
  • On Thursday, June 5th, Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 1,910 shares of Team stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.23 per share, for a total transaction of $36,729.30.
  • On Wednesday, June 4th, Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 2,311 shares of Team stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.02 per share, with a total value of $43,955.22.
  • On Tuesday, June 3rd, Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 5,856 shares of Team stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.07 per share, with a total value of $111,673.92.
  • On Monday, June 2nd, Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 1,613 shares of Team stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $28,888.83.

Team Stock Performance

Shares of Team stock opened at $19.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $86.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.77. Team, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $26.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55.

Team (NYSE:TISIGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The business services provider reported ($3.31) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $198.66 million during the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 152.34% and a negative net margin of 6.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Team from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Team

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TISI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Team by 11,511.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Team in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Team by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Team by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 22NW LP bought a new position in shares of Team in the first quarter valued at approximately $589,000. 46.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Team (NYSE:TISI)

