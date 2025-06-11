Corre Partners Management, Llc Purchases 5,572 Shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Stock

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 5,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.05 per share, for a total transaction of $106,146.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,576,782 shares in the company, valued at $30,037,697.10. This trade represents a 0.35% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corre Partners Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 9th, Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 5,640 shares of Team stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.57 per share, for a total transaction of $104,734.80.

On Thursday, June 5th, Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 1,910 shares of Team stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.23 per share, for a total transaction of $36,729.30.

On Wednesday, June 4th, Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 2,311 shares of Team stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.02 per share, with a total value of $43,955.22.

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 5,856 shares of Team stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.07 per share, with a total value of $111,673.92.

On Monday, June 2nd, Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 1,613 shares of Team stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $28,888.83.

Team Stock Performance

Shares of Team stock opened at $19.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $86.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.77. Team, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $26.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Team ( NYSE:TISI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The business services provider reported ($3.31) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $198.66 million during the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 152.34% and a negative net margin of 6.35%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Team from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Team

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TISI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Team by 11,511.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Team in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Team by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Team by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 22NW LP bought a new position in shares of Team in the first quarter valued at approximately $589,000. 46.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

