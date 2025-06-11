David M. Guernsey Sells 6,660 Shares of Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Stock

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2025

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCIGet Free Report) Director David M. Guernsey sold 6,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $66,666.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,168.67. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Comstock Holding Companies Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHCI opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.71. The stock has a market cap of $104.28 million, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.06. Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.98 and a 52 week high of $14.48.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCIGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.64 million for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 13.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Holding Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHCI. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Comstock Holding Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. 6.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Comstock Holding Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th.

View Our Latest Report on Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.