David M. Guernsey Sells 6,660 Shares of Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Stock

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) Director David M. Guernsey sold 6,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $66,666.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,168.67. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CHCI opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.71. The stock has a market cap of $104.28 million, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.06. Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.98 and a 52 week high of $14.48.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.64 million for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 13.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHCI. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Comstock Holding Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. 6.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Comstock Holding Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.

