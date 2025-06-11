Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.71 and traded as low as $25.43. Richelieu Hardware shares last traded at $25.43, with a volume of 2,000 shares.
Richelieu Hardware Stock Down 0.2%
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.71.
Richelieu Hardware Company Profile
Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in Canada and the United States. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; floor protection products; and power tool accessories.
