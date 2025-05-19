Visionary Wealth Advisors Raises Position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.53% of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthquest Corp raised its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,079,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,486 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,110,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,880,000 after buying an additional 48,731 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $24,971,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 767,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,109,000 after purchasing an additional 169,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 1,309.4% in the 4th quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 654,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,576,000 after acquiring an additional 608,418 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF alerts:

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of BALT opened at $31.83 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.42. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $33.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.14.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Profile

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.