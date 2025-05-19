Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd.

Western Asset High Income Fund II has increased its dividend by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:HIX opened at $4.15 on Monday. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $4.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average of $4.26.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. ( NYSE:HIX Free Report ) by 134.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,369 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,367 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

