Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd.
Western Asset High Income Fund II has increased its dividend by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years.
NYSE:HIX opened at $4.15 on Monday. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $4.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average of $4.26.
About Western Asset High Income Fund II
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
