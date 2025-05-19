Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $22.85 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $22,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $97.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.15 and a 200-day moving average of $97.87. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $95.63 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The stock has a market cap of $123.05 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

