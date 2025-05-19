Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $11.93 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 22,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. St. Clair Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Texas Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,071,000. Trace Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock opened at $173.10 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $182.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.37. The company has a market capitalization of $275.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.83.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

