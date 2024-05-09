Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Bought by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 47.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $829,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $607,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $281.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total transaction of $742,413.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,788 shares in the company, valued at $14,700,168.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total transaction of $742,413.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,700,168.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total transaction of $138,856.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,449,442.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,254 shares of company stock valued at $7,484,643 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $327.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $162.04 and a 12 month high of $329.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $297.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.63.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

