Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) to Issue $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the building manufacturing company on Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st.

Louisiana-Pacific has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Louisiana-Pacific has a dividend payout ratio of 19.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Louisiana-Pacific to earn $4.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.2%.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $90.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Louisiana-Pacific has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $92.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.23. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.87.

Insider Transactions at Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.84 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $193,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,692.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on LPX. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LPX

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.