Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-four research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $509.80.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on META. Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $545.00 target price (down previously from $600.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.05, for a total transaction of $252,164.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,794,965.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.08, for a total transaction of $45,253,105.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.05, for a total value of $252,164.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,794,965.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,015,222 shares of company stock valued at $499,279,869. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 43,822 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $21,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $183,410,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the first quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 45,736 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $22,208,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Untitled Investments LP boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 45.6% during the first quarter. Untitled Investments LP now owns 34,158 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,586,000 after buying an additional 10,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montchanin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $498,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:META opened at $471.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $241.19 and a fifty-two week high of $531.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $486.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $421.38.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 20.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

