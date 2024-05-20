IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $580.38.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,675.3% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,681,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $543.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12-month low of $372.50 and a 12-month high of $583.39. The company has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $511.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $520.70.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

