IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $580.38.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.
View Our Latest Analysis on IDEXX Laboratories
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEXX Laboratories
IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $543.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12-month low of $372.50 and a 12-month high of $583.39. The company has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $511.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $520.70.
IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than IDEXX Laboratories
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.