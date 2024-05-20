Roth Mkm Increases Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO) Price Target to $1.50

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Free Report) had its price target upped by Roth Mkm from $1.40 to $1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Tigo Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tigo Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.88.

TYGO opened at $1.12 on Thursday. Tigo Energy has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $67.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.66.

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.22 million. Tigo Energy had a negative return on equity of 61.94% and a negative net margin of 18.48%. Analysts forecast that Tigo Energy will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Zvi Alon sold 19,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $28,820.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,913 shares in the company, valued at $255,652.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,671 shares of company stock valued at $260,003. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tigo Energy

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tigo Energy stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.26% of Tigo Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

Tigo Energy Company Profile

Tigo Energy, Inc provides solar and energy storage solutions for the solar industry. It offers module level power electronics (MLPEs) to maximize the energy output of individual solar modules. The company also provides GO Energy Storage Systems that provide solar energy storage management capabilities; and Energy Intelligence (EI) platform, which provides monitoring and energy demand forecasting capabilities.

