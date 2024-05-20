ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $320.00.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $327.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.12. The company has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ANSYS has a 1-year low of $258.01 and a 1-year high of $364.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.85 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 10.45%. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total transaction of $51,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANSYS

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in ANSYS by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 609,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,236,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in ANSYS by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 346,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,988,000 after buying an additional 149,496 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in ANSYS by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the third quarter worth approximately $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

See Also

