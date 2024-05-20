Bank of America Trims DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Target Price to $15.00

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DLO. Susquehanna restated a positive rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of DLocal in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DLocal from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on DLocal from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC reduced their price objective on DLocal from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on DLocal from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DLocal has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get DLocal alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DLO

DLocal Stock Down 1.6 %

DLO stock opened at $9.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average of $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.61. DLocal has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $24.22.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $188.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.85 million. DLocal had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 35.20%. As a group, analysts expect that DLocal will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DLocal

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLO. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DLocal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of DLocal by 24.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in DLocal in the first quarter valued at $152,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DLocal during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new stake in DLocal in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DLocal

(Get Free Report)

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.