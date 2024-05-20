StockNews.com Begins Coverage on S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
S&W Seed Stock Up 1.4 %
NASDAQ:SANW opened at $0.38 on Friday. S&W Seed has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.53.
S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 36.60% and a negative return on equity of 33.78%. The business had revenue of $18.32 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&W Seed will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&W Seed
About S&W Seed
S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.
