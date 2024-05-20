StockNews.com Begins Coverage on S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:SANW opened at $0.38 on Friday. S&W Seed has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.53.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 36.60% and a negative return on equity of 33.78%. The business had revenue of $18.32 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&W Seed will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&W Seed

About S&W Seed

An institutional investor recently raised its position in S&W Seed stock. Wynnefield Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in S&W Seed ( NASDAQ:SANW Free Report ) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,070,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,701 shares during the quarter. S&W Seed comprises 2.1% of Wynnefield Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wynnefield Capital Inc. owned 9.46% of S&W Seed worth $4,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

