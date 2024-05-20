LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

LPSN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $3.75 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of LivePerson from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Capital lowered LivePerson from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on LivePerson from $2.00 to $0.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LivePerson presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.38.

LivePerson Stock Performance

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.61. LivePerson has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $6.41.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $95.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.54 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 56.82% and a negative net margin of 31.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that LivePerson will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at LivePerson

In other news, EVP Alex Kroman sold 65,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $33,572.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,223.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director William Wesemann acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 374,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,835. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex Kroman sold 65,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $33,572.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,223.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,662 shares of company stock worth $40,411 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivePerson

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in LivePerson by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 10,027 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 175,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 66,215 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 77.0% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,737,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 755,945 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in LivePerson by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 59,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 29,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in LivePerson by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

